Billie Jean King Cup Finals to be played in Shenzhen from 2025-27

LONDON (AP) — The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will move from Spain to China for the next three years. Organizers say Shenzhen will host the women’s teams tournament from 2025 to 2027. The last two finals were in Seville and Malaga. There were still no dates yet. Organizers say China offers “an excellent setting” thanks to its “state-of-the-art facilities, ever-growing tennis culture, and growing demand for women’s sports.”

