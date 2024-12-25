Bill Bergey, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Eagles, dies at 79

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Bergey, a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played in a Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles, has died at the age of 79. The Eagles announced that Bergey died Wednesday. His son, Jake, said on social media that his father died of cancer. Bergey had been open about his fight with the disease over the last few years. Bergey, who was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2009, said he had a form of jaw cancer. His last season was 1980 when the Eagles lost to the Oakland Raiders. Bergey played in all 16 games but he retired because of a lingering knee injury.

