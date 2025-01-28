Big-time Love: Arizona’s Caleb Love hits half-court heave at buzzer in OT win over No. 3 Iowa State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love trotted back, his head down, shoulders slumped after the latest of his missed 3-pointers clanged the back rim. This was not his night — until it was.

Known for taking and making big shots, Love hit one of the biggest of his career — and Arizona’s season — with a tying heave from beyond half-court at the end of regulation. He wasn’t done, adding two more 3s in overtime to send Arizona to an improbable 86-75 win over No. 3 Iowa State on Monday.

“Best moment of my life,” said Love, who finished with 22 points. “Obviously, it wasn’t going our way throughout the game, but you’ve got to trust your work, to stay confident.”

Love has never lacked moxie.

The 6-foot-4 senior made a name for himself for making big shots in three seasons at North Carolina. He led the Tar Heels to the 2022 national title game by scoring 30 points against UCLA in the Sweet 16, then scored 22 of his 28 in the second half against Duke in the Final Four.

Love fit into coach Tommy Lloyd’s system seamlessly last season, earning Pac-12 player of the year honors while picking his moments to shoot. He opted to return for his senior season in the desert but has been up and down through most of it, leading the team in scoring but also struggling with his shot at times.

Love didn’t love the night he was having against the Cyclones (17-3, 7-2 Big 12), missing several open shots while going 1 for 10 from the arc.

One thing about Love is that he will keep shooting.

Arizona appeared to be headed to another difficult defeat, down 70-67 after Iowa State’s Curtis Jones hit two free throws with 20 seconds left. Arizona’s Henri Veesaar hit one free throw to make it a two-point game and Iowa State grabbed the rebound when he intentionally missed the second.

The Wildcats (14-6, 8-1) immediately fouled Joshua Jefferson and Iowa State’s big man went 1 for 2 from the line, leaving Arizona 2.2 seconds to get up a final shot.

It turned out to be plenty of time for Love.

With no one open down the court, Anthony Dell’orso passed the ball into Love near the free-throw line. Arizona’s preseason All-American took a couple of dribbles and let fly from near the midcourt logo, banking in a shot that sent a roar through McKale Center.

“We actually practice half-courters in practice for fun and he’s decent at it, but I’m probably a little better,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He let it go, it was on line — all you can do is get it on line and don’t leave it short. When it went in, it was pretty amazing.”

A streaky shooter, Love rode the momentum of his midcourt miracle, hitting two corner 3s in overtime to send Arizona to its first win over a top-five opponent as an unranked team since beating No. 3 UCLA in 1979.

“You hit a shot like that, you’ve got to win in overtime,” said Love, who finished 4 of 13 from 3.

Love’s teammates loved that he hit the shot.

A team leader, Love is willing to take the praise when he and the team play well and accept blame when his shots aren’t falling.

Love has gone through some difficult shooting games this season, going a combined 1 for 15 from 3 in two games and another two-game stretch when he was 1 for 11. He’s also been superb at times, scoring 33 against TCU, 27 at Oklahoma State.

No matter if his shots are falling, Love keeps firing and his teammates keep telling him to pull the trigger, knowing big ones are right around the corner.

“He’s a guy who goes through a lot, has a lot of pressure on his back,” said Arizona’s Tobe Awaka, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds. “Just seeing him rise to the occasion through all the ups and downs … to see that ball go in for him was just a blessing.”

On a night when he couldn’t seem to make anything, Love came through with the biggest shot of his life.

