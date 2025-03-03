Big Ten hoping to close in on getting double-figure teams into NCAA Tournament

The Big Ten has eight teams that should be locks to reach the NCAA Tournament. For the league to hit double figures, teams on the bubble will have to have a strong finish to the season. Indiana appeared to be on the outside looking in less than a month ago, but has reeled off four wins in five games to move onto the bubble. Ohio State has moved in the opposite direction. In good shape a couple of weeks ago, the Buckeyes lost three straight before knocking off USC 87-82 last Wednesday. Nebraska and Northwestern also are hoping to make late pushes into the field of 68.

