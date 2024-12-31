Big Ten has 4 teams in the women’s top 10 led by conference newcomers No. 1 UCLA and No. 4 USC

Rutgers coach Coquese Washington has seen the Big Ten grow over the years, from her time leading Penn State to now being in charge of the Scarlet Knights. Her team is going through a rough part of the conference schedule with three straight games against top-10 opponents, including games this week at No. 8 Maryland and home against fourth-ranked USC. Rutgers lost to No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday. The Big Ten added No. 1 UCLA and USC this season, making a strong conference even better. There are currently four schools from the league ranked in the top 10. Having UCLA and USC as travel partners makes for a daunting week for everyone in the conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.