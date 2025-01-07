Big kicks, big misses and big returns: special teams creating game-changing moments in the CFP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Special teams have produced some nerve-wracking, game-changing and game-clinching moments so far in the College Football Playoff. The potential for more pressure gets even bigger heading into the semifinals with Notre Dame-Penn State on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl and then Ohio State-Texas on Friday night in the Cotton Bowl. Notre Dame’s kicking woes looks resolved. Texas’ look to be getting worse. And big kick returns have delivered game-changing touchdowns.

