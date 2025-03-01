Big 12’s 1st winner-take-all finale as No. 10 TCU women face No. 17 Baylor in bid for league title

WACO, Texas (AP) — TCU goes into the regular-season finale with a chance for its first Big 12 women’s basketball title. The Horned Frogs will have to beat 13-time champion Baylor again to do it. Five weeks after TCU’s first win over Baylor in 35 years, the two teams play Sunday in Waco for the outright Big 12 title. It is the league’s first winner-take-all game on the final day of the regular season in its 29-season history. The 27-3 Frogs have a six-game winning streak. Baylor is 25-5 with a nine-game winning streak since that loss in Fort Worth on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.