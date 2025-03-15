Biereth scores again as Monaco beats Angers to move into third place in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Prolific striker Mika Biereth scores again and Monaco wins 2-0 at Angers to move into third place in Ligue 1. Biereth controlled Caio Henrique’s pass on his chest and guided the ball home in the 77th minute for his 11th league goal in 11 games since joining in January. Maghnes Akliouche struck with a late penalty as Monaco overtook fourth-placed Nice on goal difference with top four entering the Champions League next season. Fifth-placed Lille lost 1-0 at Nantes despite having an extra player for the closing stages.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.