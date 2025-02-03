Biathlon star Fourcade withdraws bid to head French Alps 2030 Olympic organizing committee

PARIS (AP) — French biathlon star Martin Fourcade has withdrawn his candidacy to be president of the organising committee of the 2030 Winter Olympics. Fourcade said he ended his bid because of divergences with the promoters of the French project. In an email to the members of the future executive committee of the 2030 Games seen by The Associated Press, Fourcade said they have not been able to bridge differences on topics such as “the mode of governance, the vision, the territorial roots.” Fourcade moved on to Olympic politics after a glorious biathlon career during which he won six Olympic gold medals. He was elected in 2022 to be an IOC member by fellow athletes and was part of the organizing committee of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.