Beware the 12 seed: Michigan, Memphis among the No. 5 seeds trying to avoid NCAA Tournament curse

Michigan probably thought it deserved a better seed than fifth for the NCAA Tournament. And you can bet the Big Ten tourney champs hoped for an easier first-round foe than UC San Diego, which romped to 30 wins and the Big West title. It’s one of four intriguing 5-12 matchups in the NCAA bracket this year. American Athletic champ Memphis got a 5 seed and will play Mountain West champion Colorado State. Oregon opens against Liberty and Clemson faces McNeese in the other 5-12 matchups. Fifty-five times the No. 12 seed has won since the 1985 tournament expansion.

