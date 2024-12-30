Betts returns for top-ranked UCLA as Bruins rout Nebraska 91-54 in Big Ten home opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts scored 21 points in her return, Kiki Rice added 18 and top-ranked UCLA routed Nebraska 91-54 in its Big Ten home opener. Betts was back after missing two games with a leg injury she sustained at Long Beach State on Dec. 14. She had eight rebounds in helping the Bruins dominate the boards, 48-18. UCLA improves to 13-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. The Bruins were playing their first game in nine days, but showed no rust. Amiah Hargrove led Nebraska with 12 points. The Cornhuskers fall to 10-3 and 1-1. Their leading scorer, Alexis Markowski, was held to three points while saddled with four fouls.

