Betts, No. 1 UCLA hold off Penn State 83-67 in game relocated because of Los Angeles fires

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 1 UCLA held off Penn State 83-67. Angela Dugalic scored 11 and Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez each had 10 for UCLA, which remained unbeaten at 17-0. Gabby Elliott and Talayah Walker each had 17 points for Penn State, which has one win in its past 10 games. The game was moved to Long Beach State because of concerns over the wildfires throughout the Los Angeles area that have killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

