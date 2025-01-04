Betts dominates as No . 1 UCLA women cruise past Indiana 73-62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for more than eight minutes in the first half of a 73-62 victory in its first visit as a Big Ten Conference member. Betts made 12 of 16 shots for her ninth double-double of the season. She ensured a fast start by scoring three of the Bruins’ first four baskets in a game in which 15-0 UCLA led by as many as 16 points. Yarden Garzon led the 10-4 Hoosiers with 19 points.

