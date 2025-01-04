Betts dominates as No . 1 UCLA women cruise past Indiana 73-62

By PHILLIP B. WILSON The Associated Press
UCLA center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after being fouled by Indiana with forward Janiah Barker (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 25 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 UCLA shut out Indiana for more than eight minutes in the first half of a 73-62 victory in its first visit as a Big Ten Conference member. Betts made 12 of 16 shots for her ninth double-double of the season. She ensured a fast start by scoring three of the Bruins’ first four baskets in a game in which 15-0 UCLA led by as many as 16 points. Yarden Garzon led the 10-4 Hoosiers with 19 points.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.