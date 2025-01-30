Bettors are split on Eagles and Chiefs at the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bettors are split in the early wagering on the Super Bowl. Those who believe in the Eagles are mostly taking them on the money line at a more favorable price than the point spread. Chiefs backers are mostly taking what is generally a 1 1/2-point line because they believe Kansas City will not only win but cover. Kansas City will go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title when it faces Philadelphia on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. This is the first time during that three-year run that the Chiefs are favored.

