Bentancur ‘conscious’ and taken to hospital after injury during Tottenham-Liverpool match

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was “conscious” after being carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute of a match against Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday after falling to the ground at a corner.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou provided the update on the the Uruguay international after Tottenham’s 1-0 victory.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as Bentancur lay face down on the turf, with players from both teams looking concerned. The 27-year-old Bentancur had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from the right in the sixth minute.

Fans applauded as he was carried off the field. The score was 0-0 at the time in the first-leg match and Tottenham wound up winning on Lucas Bergvall’s 86th-minute goal.

After the game, Postecoglou was asked about Bentancur’s health and said: “Obviously I don’t have all the information but from where I’m standing, he is conscious. He was conscious going off to the dressing rooms.”

Los médicos sacan en camilla a Rodrigo Bentancur de Tottenham tras sufrir una lesión en el partido contra Liverpool por las semifinales de la Copa de la Liga inglesa, el miércoles 8 de enero de 2025. (AP Foto/Ian Walton) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton

Postecoglou said Bentancur would be going to the hospital “to get checked over.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.