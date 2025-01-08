Bentancur carried off on a stretcher during Tottenham-Liverpool match after falling to the ground

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's Rodrigo Bentancur receives medical treatment during the English League Cup semi final first leg soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was carried off on a stretcher in the 14th minute of a match against Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals on Wednesday after falling to the ground at a corner.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as the Uruguay international lay face down on the turf, with players from both teams looking concerned.

The 27-year-old Bentancur had tried to head a ball that had been curled in from the right in the sixth minute.

Fans applauded as he was carried off the field.

The score was 0-0 at the time in the first-leg match.

