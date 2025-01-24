Benn vs. Eubank Jr. fight set for April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the venue for the all-British boxing grudge match between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. on April 26. Promoters Eddie Hearn and Turki Alalshikh announced the date and location late Thursday, more than 30 years after the boxers’ fathers — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — met twice in the ring in one of Britain’s great rivalries. Benn and Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight in October 2022 in a catchweight bout, but it was called off after Benn failed a voluntary doping test. The undefeated Benn battled for two years to clear his name and his suspension was lifted in November.

