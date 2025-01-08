Benn scores in OT and Stars erase 3-goal deficit to beat Rangers 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamie Benn scored on a power play 2:17 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the struggling New York Rangers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves and Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists. Harley’s snap shot tied it 4-all at 17:21 of the third period following a terrible turnover by Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller deep in his own end.

Benn’s 11th goal came with Artemi Panarin in the penalty box for hooking and gave the Stars their only lead. Dallas’ captain tipped in a centering pass from Jason Robertson. Harley also assisted on the play.

Dallas denied New York goalie Jonathan Quick his 400th career win.

Vincent Trocheck put the Rangers ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 12:56 of the third.

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) celebrates with teammates as New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) skates past them after an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II

Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere each scored twice for New York, which is 6-16-1 in its last 23 games. Panarin had three assists.

The Rangers, coming off a 6-2 victory Sunday in Chicago, haven’t won consecutive games since Nov. 17 and 19.

New York led 3-0 less than 12 minutes in, but Dallas tied it on goals by Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov and Robertson.

Quick finished with 34 saves.

Takeaways

Stars: Started a five-game trip with a win to avenge a 3-1 home loss to the Rangers on Dec. 20.

Rangers: Fell to 8-9-2 at home. New York was 30-11-0 at Madison Square Garden last season when it won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top team during the regular season.

Key moment

Robertson’s tying goal on a second-period backhand sent the game into the third tied at 3.

Key stat

Oettinger improved to 20-9-1, becoming the third goaltender to reach 20 wins this season.

Up next

Stars: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Rangers: Host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

