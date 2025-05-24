Benintendi helps the White Sox hand the Rangers their 6th consecutive loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run double in Chicago’s six-run sixth inning and the White Sox handed the Texas Rangers their sixth consecutive loss with a 10-5 victory on Saturday.

Joshua Palacios hit a two-run homer for the White Sox, atoning for a costly error. Mike Tauchman also went deep and Lenyn Sosa drove in three runs.

Adolis García hit a solo shot for Texas, which lost for the seventh time in eight games since it won a season-high six in a row.

The White Sox trailed 4-2 before rallying in the sixth, helped by some shoddy defense by the Rangers.

Wyatt Langford and Sam Haggerty collided on Austin Slater’s pinch-hit drive to left-center, handing him a leadoff triple. After Chase Meidroth reached on an error on third baseman Josh Jung, Tauchman drove in Slater with a slow roller to second baseman Marcus Semien that put runners on first and second with no outs.

Semien whiffed when he tried to tag Meidroth as he ran to second and then threw late while trying to get Tauchman at first.

Benintendi’s one-out double into the corner in right gave Chicago a 5-4 lead. With two outs and the bases loaded, Sosa capped the rally with a three-run double off the wall in left.

Mike Vasil (3-2) pitched three scoreless innings for the win. Hoby Milner (1-1) was charged with the loss.

Texas right-hander Jack Leiter issued a career-high five walks in five innings. But he held Chicago to two runs and six hits.

Josh Smith hit an RBI double in the first and the Rangers added two more in the fourth. Semien hit a sacrifice fly and Jonah Heim scored when Palacios dropped Haggerty’s two-out flyball to left for an error.

Key moment

Kyle Higashioka’s pinch-hit RBI single gave Texas a 4-2 lead in the fifth. The Rangers had runners on first and second with one out, but Heim popped out and García fouled out.

Key stat

Meidroth extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff single in the third. The rookie went 1 for 4 with two walks.

Up next

Rangers left-hander Patrick Corbin (3-3, 3.59 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Davis Martin (2-5, 3.49 ERA) take the mound Sunday for the series finale.

