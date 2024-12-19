Bengals still have a slight chance of making the playoffs, but must beat the struggling Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals at 6-8 still have a slight chance of making the playoffs, but must make sure they handle the struggling Cleveland Browns at home. The Bengals beat Tennessee in a messy game last week, winning two in a row for just the second time this season. The 3-11 Browns, who lost to Kansas City 21-7, have lost three in a row and five of the past six. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is having one of the best seasons of his career, as is receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is chasing the wide receiving triple crown of trying to lead the league in catches, yards and touchdowns.

