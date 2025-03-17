Bengals sign linebacker Oren Burks to 2-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — Linebacker Oren Burks has signed a two-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team made the announcement on Monday. Burks comes to Cincinnati after playing this past season with Philadelphia. He started the last three playoff games as the Eagles went on to beat Kansas City in Super Bowl 59. Burks moved into the starting lineup after Nakobe Dean suffered a left knee injury in a wild-card round game against Green Bay. Burks was drafted in the third round by Green Bay in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Packers. He went to San Francisco for two years before heading to Philadelphia.

