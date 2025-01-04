Bengals RB Chase Brown inactive for vital regular-season finale at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will have to try to finish their playoff push without running back Chase Brown. Cincinnati ruled Brown out of its regular-season finale against Pittsburgh with a sprained ankle. Brown, the Bengals’ leading rusher, did not practice all week after he got hurt during an overtime victory over Denver. Brown, who has rushed for a team-high 990 yards and scored 11 combined touchdowns, had been listed as questionable on the final injury report. The 8-8 Bengals, winners of four straight, need a victory over the Steelers and losses on Sunday by Miami and Denver to clinch a playoff spot.

