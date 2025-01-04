Bengals RB Chase Brown inactive for vital regular-season finale at Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks, left, defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will have to try to finish their playoff push without running back Chase Brown. Cincinnati ruled Brown out of its regular-season finale against Pittsburgh with a sprained ankle. Brown, the Bengals’ leading rusher, did not practice all week after he got hurt during an overtime victory over Denver. Brown, who has rushed for a team-high 990 yards and scored 11 combined touchdowns, had been listed as questionable on the final injury report. The 8-8 Bengals, winners of four straight, need a victory over the Steelers and losses on Sunday by Miami and Denver to clinch a playoff spot.

