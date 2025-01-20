Bengals hire Scott Peters as offensive line coach, Michael McCarthy assistant offensive line coach

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Scott Peters as offensive line coach and Michael McCarthy as assistant offensive line coach Monday. Peters replaces Frank Pollack, who was an assistant on Zac Taylor’s staff for four seasons. Pollack also coached the Bengals offensive line in 2018, which was Marvin Lewis’ final season. Peters coached New England’s offensive line this past season. He is familiar with the AFC North though after being Cleveland’s assistant offensive line coach from 2020 through ’23. McCarthy also spent this season on New England’s staff as an offensive coaching assistant.

