Bengals hire Al Golden as their defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI (AP) — Al Golden’s return to the Cincinnati Bengals was made official Thursday, with the franchise announcing he was hired as defensive coordinator. Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach during the 2020 and ’21 seasons before going to Notre Dame, where he was defensive coordinator for three years. He interviewed on Tuesday, the day after Notre Dame’s 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game. Golden informed Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman of his decision on Wednesday. Golden replaces Lou Anarumo, who led Cincinnati’s defense for six seasons. Anarumo was hired as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator on Monday.

