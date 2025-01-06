Bengals fire defensive coordinator, 3 other assistants after missing playoffs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The defensive issues that contributed to the Cincinnati Bengals missing the playoffs led to major changes on Monday, when four assistants were fired — three on that side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was dismissed along with linebackers coach James Bettcher, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and offensive line coach Frank Pollack. Those moves were hardly a surprise after Joe Burrow had the best statistical season of his career, leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes, but Cincinnati finished 9-8 and fell short of the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. The Bengals lost four games in which they scored 30 or more points.

