Bengals agree to deals with defensive tackles B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton, AP sources say

The Cincinnati Bengals strengthened the interior of their defensive line, agreeing on contracts with defensive tackles B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts haven’t been announced. Hill is staying in Cincinnati on a three-year, $33 million deal that includes $16 million guaranteed, one person said. Hill has started 50 games for the Bengals over the past four seasons. He has 16 sacks and 53 quarterback hits. Slaton leaves Green Bay for a two-year $15.1 million deal. He started every game for the Packers past the two seasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.