Ben Johnson simply couldn’t pass on chance to coach Bears and help Caleb Williams develop

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ben Johnson couldn’t pass on the opportunity he has with the Chicago Bears. His first head coaching job is a big one. Johnson sees a talented team with a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams that is “close to going over the hump.” The Bears finished last in the NFC North at 5-12. A team that had visions of making the playoffs instead lost 10 straight games and fired coach Matt Eberflus along the way before closing the season with a win at Green Bay. Johnson spent the past three seasons coordinating one of the NFL’s best offenses with the Detroit Lions.

