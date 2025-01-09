Ben Humrichous scores 21 points, No. 13 Illinois routs Penn State 91-52

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ben Humrichous scored a season-high 21 points, Morez Johnson Jr. had a career-high 20 points along with 11 rebounds and No. 13 Illinois beat Penn State 91-52 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory. Tre White also had 20 points to help Illinois (12-3, 4-1 Big Ten) win with scoring leader Kasparas Jakucionis sidelined by a bruised forearm. Penn State star Ace Baldwin Jr. aggravated a back injury early in the first half and didn’t play in the second half. He didn’t score, missing all six of his shots. Nick Kern Jr. had 13 points for the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3).

