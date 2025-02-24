Bell’s overtime win in Atlanta boosts hopes that 2025 will be a breakthrough season for No. 20 team

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Christopher Bell believes he could be headed toward a big year with Joe Gibbs Racing following what he hopes will be a breakthrough win. Bell clinched a playoff berth by winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in overtime on Sunday. Bell said he would be disappointed if he doesn’t have more wins before the playoffs. Bell said he had high hopes for his No. 20 Toyota, beginning with next week’s race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. He just didn’t expect his team’s breakout win to come in Atlanta.

