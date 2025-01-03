Bellingham’s late goal gives 10-man Real Madrid comeback win at Valencia

MADRID (AP) — Jude Bellingham missed a penalty but scored a late winner and Vinicius Jr. was sent off as 10-man Real Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 and return to the top of La Liga. Hugo Duro put the home side ahead in the first half but Real scored twice in the last few minutes, the first by substitute Luka Modrić and the second from Bellingham to go above Atletico. In the Copa del Rey, fourth-tier side Pontevedra recorded a second top division scalp by beating Mallorca 3-0 to move into the last 16. The two other first division clubs in action progressed. Rayo Vallecano eased into the next round with a 3-1 win at Racing Ferrol. Getafe needed extra time to beat second-division Granada.

