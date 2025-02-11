Bellingham strikes late for Real Madrid in 3-2 win at Man City in Champions League 1st leg playoff

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory in its Champions League playoff against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Bellingham sealed a stunning comeback for holder Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium after City had led 2-1 late on.

Former City academy player Brahim Diaz had leveled the game at 2-2 in the 86th minute before Bellingham’s late winner silenced the home crowd.

City had looked like taking a lead into the second leg at the Bernabeu next week after two goals from Erling Haaland.

His penalty in the 80th had given City the edge after Kylian Mbappe had canceled out the Norwegian’s first half goal after the break.

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti attends a press conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett

Paris Saint-Germain took a big step toward the Champions League round of 16 by beating Brest 3-0 and Juventus won 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven. Borussia Dortmund also looks on course for the next round after a 3-0 win at Sporting Lisbon.

Ousmane Dembélé scored twice and Vitinha converted a penalty to put the French champion in control.

Having made hard work of the new-look league phase of the tournament, it would take a major upset in the second leg in Paris to deny PSG a place in the next round.

The Qatar-backed PSG is one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, but was in danger of early elimination before securing the lifeline of a playoff by finishing 15th in the 36-team league.

Perfect 10

Dembélé’s double saw him score for a 10th game in a row, with 18 goals during that streak.

It was from his shot that led to PSG’s 21st-minute penalty after Pierre Lees-Melou handled in the area. Vitinha converted the spot kick.

After Brest striker Abdallah Sima headed a corner against the post, Dembélé got his first goal in the 45th when he broke free down the right and curled a shot inside the post.

His second came in the 66th when he pounced on a loose ball and burst into the penalty area to score his 23rd goal of the season.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.