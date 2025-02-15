Bellingham sent off with red card in Real Madrid game at Osasuna

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham has been sent off with a direct red card in Real Madrid’s game at Osasuna after he apparently said something inappropriate to the referee. Referee José Luis Munuera marched the England midfielder in the 40th minute of Saturday’s Spanish league game after Bellingham apparently complained about a refereeing decision while gesturing with his arms. The two exchanged words before Munuera pulled out the red card. Madrid was winning 1-0 from a goal by Kylian Mbappé when Bellingham ran afoul of the ref.

