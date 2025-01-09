Bellingham leads Madrid past Mallorca to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Jude Bellingham has scored again to lead Real Madrid into the Spanish Super Cup final after leading a 3-0 win over Mallorca in Saudi Arabia. The England midfielder started this season slowly but has scored seven goals in his last eight Spanish league games. Bellingham notched another goal in 63rd minute of the Super Cup semifinal when he finally broke down a tough Mallorca that until his goal had imposed its defensive style. Madrid tacked on two goals late in stoppage time. Mallorca player Martin Valjent scored an own goal before Rodrygo took Madrid’s third. Barcelona awaits Madrid in Sunday’s final.

