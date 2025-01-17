Belgium fires soccer coach Domenico Tedesco

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer federation says that it has fired men’s coach Domenico Tedesco. The German-Italian manager was hired in Feb. 2023 with the goal of rebooting the Red Devils after a disappointing end of the Roberto Martínez era at the World Cup. The Belgian federation said that its decision to let Tedesco go came after further disappointing performances at both the 2024 European Championships and the Nations League.

