Belgian soccer leader Pascale Van Damme to get European seat for women on FIFA ruling council

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian soccer federation president Pascale van Damme is set join FIFA’s ruling council after being the only candidate to run for a seat reserved for a female official from Europe. UEFA says van Damme will run unopposed and is set to be elected at a UEFA meeting on April 3 in Belgrade, Serbia. Van Damme is a former technology industry executive who was elected in 2023 to lead Belgian soccer. She’s now set to get a four-year term in the FIFA post that pays $250,000 annually. She will replace Evelina Christillin of Italy on the 37-member FIFA Council.

