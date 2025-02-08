Belgian cycling team withdraws from Tour of Rwanda because of conflict in neighboring Congo

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian cycling team Soudal-Quick Step has withdrawn its development team from the upcoming Tour of Rwanda because of safely fears over the violent conflict in neighboring Congo. Some 3,000 people have been killed and nearly as many injured since late January in eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels recently captured the key city of Goma. Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré tells Belgian broadcaster Sporza that staff members of the team are concerned about the fighting near the start and finish area of one stage of the race, which is due to take place from Feb. 23 to March 2.

