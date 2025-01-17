Belgian cycling team officials banned after female riders allege sexual abuse and harassment

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The former sports director of a Belgian women’s cycling team has been banned for five years after riders alleged he inflicted “inappropriate behavior of a psychological and sexual nature” against him. Gert Vervoort faced charges relating to sexual abuse, sexual harassment and protection of physical and mental integrity. The International Cycling Union announced the verdicts on Friday of its independent ethics commission. Vervoort was director of the Belgian second-tier team Proximus-Cyclis, now Team Velopro–Alphamotorhomes, when the alleged misconduct started in 2023. The team manager Eddy van Bunder was banned 18 months for charges including failure of his obligation to report misconduct.

