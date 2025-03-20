Belgian club Anderlecht fires coach and rehires Besnik Hasi to the end of the season

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s most successful club, Anderlecht, has fired coach David Hubert and replaced him with Besnik Hasi until the end of the season. Thursday’s move came as the Belgian league enters its playoff phase. Anderlecht finished the regular season in fourth place. Hasi is returning to Anderlecht after guiding the team to the league title in 2014. Anderlecht won the most recent of its record 34 Belgian league titles in 2017.

