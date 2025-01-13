Beers scores 16 before leaving with shoulder injury as No. 10 Oklahoma tops Texas A&M 77-62

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 16 points before suffering a left shoulder injury in the third quarter, and No. 10 Oklahoma rolled past Texas A&M 77-62. The 6-foot-4 center was helped off the floor by teammates. She returned to the bench with an ice pack on her shoulder, but did not play again. The Sooners bounced back from a loss to Mississippi State to claim their first home SEC win in their first season in the conference. Aicha Coulibaly scored 16 points for Texas A&M, which shot 26.9% in the game.

