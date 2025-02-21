Beers posts career-high 30 points in No. 16 Oklahoma women’s 101-81 win over Vanderbilt

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers scored a career-high 30 points shooting 11 for 13 and grabbed 14 rebounds and 16th-ranked Oklahoma beat Vanderbilt 101-81 on Thursday night for the Sooners’ fourth straight win.

Payton Verhulst and reserve Zya Vann scored 16 points each for the Sooners (20-6, 8-5 Big 12), who shot 52.2% (36 for 69).

Vanderrbilt (19-8, 6-7) freshman Mikayla Blakes scored 42 points following a 55-point scoring effort against Auburn on Sunday in setting the Division I freshman record. Khamil Pierre added 11 points.

Oklahoma led for all but 19 seconds. Blakes’ 3-pointer gave Vanderbilt an 11-10 lead with 6:55 left in the first quarter. Vann made a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to spark a 13-2 run and the Sooners closed the quarter up 21-13.

Vanderbilt stayed within close proximity and faced just a 43-37 deficit at halftime. But Oklahoma all but sealed it in the third quarter when it took a 55-51 advantage and grew it to a 77-54 lead. Vanderbilt went scoreless for 2:09 and 3:51 in the quarter.

Lexy Keys gave Oklahoma its largest lead at 82-54 with 9:17 remaining. It was the fifth time this season Oklahoma has reached triple digits.

Vanderbilt, beaten in four of its last five, hosts sixth-ranked South Carolina on Sunday.

Oklahoma travels to Arkansas on Sunday.

