‘Beers! Beers! Beers!’ chants well deserved for Oklahoma center after strong start to SEC tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Oklahoma’s starting center was serenaded with chants of “Beers! Beers! Beers!” from the school’s pep band on Friday. Raegan Beers is getting used to it, and she enjoyed hearing from the band after the 10th-ranked Sooners beat No. 12 Kentucky 69-65 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Beers has been stellar in her first two SEC Tournament games. Next up is a matchup with No. 5 South Carolina. The pep band started the “Beers!” chant earlier this season at a home game and it has become a mainstay for the Sooners.

