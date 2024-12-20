Beaumont named England rugby interim chair after Ilube resigns amid pay scandal

LONDON (AP) — Bill Beaumont has been named interim chairman of the England Rugby Football Union hours after Tom Ilube resigned because of an outcry over executive payouts. Beaumont just finished leading World Rugby last month. He’s considered a steadying presence at a time when grassroots supporters are in uproar at the pay and bonuses of RFU leaders while the union has been reporting unprecedented losses and laying off employees. The RFU has announced an independent review of its executive pay scheme. Ilube was appointed to the role in 2021. Beaumont is a junior vice president of the RFU council and served as RFU chairman from 2012-16.

