Bears vow to learn from their mistakes and get it right this time as they search for a new coach

The Chicago Bears vow to learn from their mistakes and get it right this time in their search for a new coach. General manager Ryan Poles says the Bears have more “wisdom” and “that helps you make better decisions as you go.” The Bears’ search to replace Matt Eberflus is kicking into a higher gear after finishing the season 5-12. They came into their third year under Poles and Eberflus thinking they had a potential playoff team after a busy offseason, highlighted by drafting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. Instead, they flopped. They dropped 10 straight games, firing Eberflus along the way, before ending the season by beating Green Bay for the first time since 2018.

