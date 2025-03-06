Bears sign special teams contributor Josh Blackwell to 2-year contract extension

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed special teams contributor and cornerback Josh Blackwell to a two-year contract extension. Blackwell has 22 special teams tackles over three years in Chicago. He ended last season on a memorable note, becoming the first Bears player since 2021 to return a punt for a touchdown when he ran one back 94 yards on a trick play in the finale at Green Bay. Blackwell entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in 2022. He played at Duke from 2017 to 2021.

