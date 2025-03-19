Bears sign former Ravens All-Pro return specialist Devin Duvernay, re-sign RB Travis Homer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro return specialist Devin Duvernay to a one-year contract and re-signed running back and special teams contributor Travis Homer to a one-year deal. Duvernay has 1,053 yards on punt returns and 2,162 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns over four seasons with Baltimore and one with Jacksonville. He also has 977 yards receiving. A third-round draft pick by Baltimore out of Texas in 2020, Duvernay was first-team, All-Pro the following year. The Jaguars released him two weeks ago. Homer has 476 yards rushing and 475 receiving in four seasons with Seattle and two with Chicago.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.