Bears say they are raising season ticket prices by an average of 10%

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices by an average of 10%. President Kevin Warren announced the increase in an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday, citing “market dynamics, industry trends and a strong home schedule.” Chicago came into last season with playoff hopes, only to finish last in the NFC North at 5-12. Division rivals Detroit, Minnesota and Green Bay made the postseason. The Bears lost 10 straight and fired former coach Matt Eberflus along the way before closing the season by beating the Packers at Lambeau Field. Chicago hired Ben Johnson, widely considered the top coaching candidate on the market after spending the past three years as the Lions’ offensive coordinator, last month.

