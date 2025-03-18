Bears re-sign offensive lineman Doug Kramer to 1-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have re-signed offensive lineman Doug Kramer to a one-year contract. Kramer is from the Chicago area and starred at Illinois before getting drafted by his hometown team in 2022. He has appeared in 18 games for Chicago, including 16 last season. Kramer has played guard and center and been used at fullback, mostly as a lead blocker. One notable exception was in Week 8 at Washington, and the result could not have been worse for the Bears. Former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron called for Kramer to get his first career carry at the goal line with the Bears trailing by five in the fourth quarter. Instead of scoring a go-ahead touchdown, Chicago gave the ball away when Kramer and quarterback Caleb Williams fumbled the exchange.

