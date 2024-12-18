Bears QB Williams acknowledges his frustration and the impact that losing is having on him

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruce Kluckhohn]

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams acknowledges the frustration he is experiencing and the impact all this losing is having on him. He says “positive affirmations” make “those days a little bit easier.” The Bears have lost eight straight and Williams has looked particularly shaky the past two games. Chicago has a tough matchup this week when Detroit visits Soldier Field.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.