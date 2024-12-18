Bears QB Williams acknowledges his frustration and the impact that losing is having on him

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams acknowledges the frustration he is experiencing and the impact all this losing is having on him. He says “positive affirmations” make “those days a little bit easier.” The Bears have lost eight straight and Williams has looked particularly shaky the past two games. Chicago has a tough matchup this week when Detroit visits Soldier Field.

