Bears look to their past, interview former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera

The Chicago Bears have reached into their past and interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera for their head coaching job. Rivera is 102-103-2 in 13 years as a coach, including nine with Carolina and four with Washington. He led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance by the 2015 team before getting fired late in the 2019 season. Rivera was 26-40-1 with Washington from 2020 to 2023. He was a linebacker on the Bears’ 1985 championship team and was Chicago’s defensive coordinator in the mid-2000s under coach Lovie Smith.

