Bears interview Thomas Brown for their coaching vacancy

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed Thomas Brown for their head coaching vacancy after he ran the team on an interim basis at the end of the season. Brown was hired as Chicago’s passing game coordinator last February. He was promoted to offensive coordinator when Shane Waldron was fired on Nov. 12. He took over as interim coach when Matt Eberflus was let go on Nov. 29. Chicago lost four of five games after Brown took over. The team finished with a 5-12 record after it rallied for a 24-22 victory at Green Bay in its season finale on Jan. 5, stopping a 10-game slide.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.